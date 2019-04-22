IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: DC beat RR by 6 wickets

Live Update

Delhi Capitals beat Rajasthan Royals by six wickets in an epic encounter at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium in Jaipur. Winning the toss, Delhi’s captain Shreyas Iyer elected to bowl first. Getting the chance to bat, Royals made full use of their 20 overs to put up an imposing 191 runs. With this victory, DC dethroned Chennai Super Kings from the top of the points table. CSK had been on top for a long time and the change will be welcomed by Shreyas Iyer and Co.

With players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant on their side, DC has a lot of firepower. However, that strength is also their weakness, as neither batsmen have been consistent. Shreyas Iyer is usually the one who stayed rooted to the crease. Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia and Colin Ingram are the power hitters. Munro doubles as an all-rounder along with Keemo Paul and Chris Morris. The pace battery consists of Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult. Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane form the spin unit.

For RR, Steve Smith is likely to be the star of the show. With his Australia captaincy gone, he’s now found a new home – one that he’d love to use as a stepping stone to prove himself. Rahane’s batting will be something to watch out for. With the pressure of captaincy off him, does he fire? Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are the meat of the batting. Ashton Turner and Shreyas Gopal are among the hard hitters. Krishnappa Gowtham is the go-to all-rounder along with Stokes. The bowling unit may consist of Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodi, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.

There’s a lot at stake for both sides. DC wants to climb up to the top while RR want to avoid taking the bottom place from Royal Challengers.