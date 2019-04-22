IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC at Jaipur: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan steady DC

10.35 PM IST
STUMPED! Sanju Samson knocks out the bails as Shikhar Dhawan stepped out. He departs for 54 and now we have Shreyas Iyer at the crease. Can he pull off another match-winner like he did last time?
10.24 PM IST
Don't know if he'll ever stand for an election in future. But if he does, I am going to vote for #Dhoni as my PM.— Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) April 21, 2019
His hunger and commitment to win is second to none. He makes the impossible seem so possible. He's a damn legend. #RCBvCSK
10.23 PM IST
Dhoni for PM. Or have I said that before a dozen times 🙈— Prannoy Roy (@PrannoyRoyNDTV) April 21, 2019
10.23 PM IST
Dhoni came on the pitch to bat when Chennai was struggling at 28/4 after Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis were back in the pavilion. Dhoni along with Ambati Rayudu and later Ravindra Jadeja played a patient inning and despite the run rate reaching 16 per over, Dhoni maintained his cool. Dhoni went from 27 off 23 balls to 84 off 48 balls in the end, also his highest T20 score. With 26 needed from the last over, some thought the game was over for CSK but with MSD on strike, there were still hopes. Dhoni smashed Umesh for 4,6,6,2,6 and with 2 runs needed off the final ball, Dhoni missed to connect the last ball but Shardul Thakur and MSD ran for a single, only to be run out by RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Though RCB won the match, MSD with his knock won hearts and people even went on to say that they want the cricketer to stand for the PM's post.
Read more here.
10.14 PM IST
Sunday night witnessed a classic vintage Dhoni knock against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore which went on till the last ball of the game. The Chennai Super Kings captain almost won the match for his team but despite the heroic efforts, CSK lost the match by 1 run. Winning the toss, Dhoni asked RCB to bat first and restricted the home team to 161. With CSK’s formidable batting lineup, the challenge seemed to be achievable. But the match went on till the last ball and RCB managed to defend their total. Well, it was a treat to watch MSD killing it with his power hits, Twitterati had a field day while some even stating that the 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning captain should run for the Prime Minister’s post.
Read more here.
Live Update
Rajasthan Royals have now elected Steve Smith as their new captain after a string of poor results from Ajinkya Rahane. With the change of leadership, RR will be hoping to work on their game and start afresh. They won their last match, and with that confidence, will hope to take the fight to Delhi Capitals. Shreyas Iyer’s team has been performing pretty well despite a few hiccups here and there. Their target is to upset Chennai Super Kings and take back the top spot.
With players like Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw and Rishabh Pant on their side, DC has a lot of firepower. However, that strength is also their weakness, as neither batsmen have been consistent. Shreyas Iyer is usually the one who stayed rooted to the crease. Colin Munro, Rahul Tewatia and Colin Ingram are the power hitters. Munro doubles as an all-rounder along with Keemo Paul and Chris Morris. The pace battery consists of Kagiso Rabada, Ishant Sharma and Trent Boult. Amit Mishra and Sandeep Lamichhane form the spin unit.
For RR, Steve Smith is likely to be the star of the show. With his Australia captaincy gone, he’s now found a new home – one that he’d love to use as a stepping stone to prove himself. Rahane’s batting will be something to watch out for. With the pressure of captaincy off him, does he fire? Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are the meat of the batting. Ashton Turner and Shreyas Gopal are among the hard hitters. Krishnappa Gowtham is the go-to all-rounder along with Stokes. The bowling unit may consist of Dhawal Kulkarni, Ish Sodi, Jofra Archer and Jaydev Unadkat.
There’s a lot at stake for both sides. DC wants to climb up to the top while RR want to avoid taking the bottom place from Royal Challengers.