IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs DC: Ish Sodhi gets rid of Shikhart Dhawan and Prithvi Shaw in successive deliveries

The 53rd match of the ongoing Indian Premier League will see the Delhi Capitals take on Rajasthan Royals. While Delhi has qualified for the playoffs and will be playing the match to finish as the second team in the points table, Rajasthan will be playing the match with very minute chances of making it to the top four. With Smith heading back to Australia, Ajinkya Rahane is back as the captain of the side. It will be an interesting match to see as both would want to give their best in the last league match they will be playing this season.

After giving up Rajasthan's captaincy, Rahane had a great run with his bat and went on to hit a century. In today's match, will his bat do the talking? With Smith's absence in the middle over and inconsistency of other batsmen, Rajasthan's batting looks very weak. One of the tops buys of the season, Ben Stokes has been a flop this season and is one of the reasons behind the team's poor performance. Youngster Riyan Parag has been consistent with his all-round performance and the team will be relying heavily on him.

As for the Delhi, the batting lineup of the team looks good. With both the openers doing good in the previous matches, posting a big total or chasing any target is an easy task for Shreyas and his boys. Just the consistency of both - Prithvi Shaw and Shikhar Dhawan - can be a concern for the team management. Captain Shreyas has been in good form throughout the tournament and has been scoring consistently for the team in the middle overs. Rabada has been leading the bowling charts this season and his performance is one of the reasons which helped the team qualify for the next level. Also, Ishant Sharma and Amit Mishra have been playing a good role in maintaining the pressure with the ball from the other end.