IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Shreyas Gopal removes Virat Kohli

8.28 PM IST
Through the gates! Shreyas Gopal picks up the big one! Kohli falls victim as Gopal picks him up with two back to back googlies. Kohli departs for 23. AB de Villiers is the next batsman.
8.22 PM IST
Six overs done, it is 48 for none.
8.13 PM IST
Kohli doing what he does best - dealing with runs. He's got most of the strike and he's making them count, scoring three boundaries since the start.
8.06 PM IST
8.03 PM IST
Virat Kohli and Parthiv Patel open the innings for RCB. Krishnappa Gowtham gets the new ball for Rajasthan. Kohli gets a boundary in the first over itself.