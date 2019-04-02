IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Rajasthan move closer to victory

11.15 PM IST
Players who were in RCB didnt perform well in RCB but— V Spotlights (@VSpotlights) April 2, 2019
performing like a champion while playing for other Team.
Problem must lies in either Captainship or Team Management.
#rrvrcb
11.15 PM IST
It is raining boundaries here. Smith and Tripathi are taking charge here. Rajasthan need 15 from 16 balls.
11.04 PM IST
OMG! Yadav puts it down! That could well be a game changer as the batsman in question was Steve Smith. Chahal looks flabbergasted.
11.01 PM IST
Smith is settling down now. At 22 of 20, he's got two fours and seems to be handling the situation well. At this stage, the game is evenly poised. RR need 38 off 30. The game hangs in the balance and a couple of boundaries can turn the tide for RR. A wicket or two now will make things easier for RCB.
10.51 PM IST
Rahul Tripathi is the new batsman. Chahal is causing problems to Steve Smith who's having issues in picking up the spinner's pitches.
Live Update
It is the match that we are all looking forward to. The big clash between the two teams placed at the bottom of the table with no points in three matches. Rajasthan Royals are at number seven because of a better run rate, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have a net run rate that frankly needs a lot of work. RCB had a couple of close finishes but never managed to pull out a win. Virat Kohli will hope to change that today. RCB have their trump cards in Kohli and AB De Villiers. The latter may have retired from international cricket but he still one of the very best batsmen out there. Moeen Ali is a solid opener and Shimron Hetmyer is a handy all-rounder for the middle order. Colin de Grandhomme is useful in picking up wickets and is also efficient in scoring runs. When it comes to bowling, RCB have a good combo with Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Navdeep Saini. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is also a pretty decent choice for bowling, though his batting in the middle order will be more important. Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be a key bowler for Kohli. Rajasthan’s Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith are the ones to look out for. Smith is a proven batsman in all formats of the game. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are the ones who can smash the ball around. As for the bowlers, Jaydev Unadkat and Jofra Archer are the main ones for RR. Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi and Oshane Thomas can do a lot of damage as well. Spinner Shreyas Gopal will be Rahane’s key to choking the runs.
Preview
