IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs RCB at Jaipur: Rajasthan Royals beat RCB by 7 wickets

Live Update

It is the match that we are all looking forward to. The big clash between the two teams placed at the bottom of the table with no points in three matches. Rajasthan Royals are at number seven because of a better run rate, while Royal Challengers Bangalore have a net run rate that frankly needs a lot of work. RCB had a couple of close finishes but never managed to pull out a win. Virat Kohli will hope to change that today. RCB have their trump cards in Kohli and AB De Villiers. The latter may have retired from international cricket but he still one of the very best batsmen out there. Moeen Ali is a solid opener and Shimron Hetmyer is a handy all-rounder for the middle order. Colin de Grandhomme is useful in picking up wickets and is also efficient in scoring runs. When it comes to bowling, RCB have a good combo with Tim Southee, Umesh Yadav, Nathan Coulter-Nile and Navdeep Saini. All-rounder Marcus Stoinis is also a pretty decent choice for bowling, though his batting in the middle order will be more important. Yuzvendra Chahal is likely to be a key bowler for Kohli. Rajasthan’s Ajinkya Rahane and Steve Smith are the ones to look out for. Smith is a proven batsman in all formats of the game. Jos Buttler and Ben Stokes are the ones who can smash the ball around. As for the bowlers, Jaydev Unadkat and Jofra Archer are the main ones for RR. Ashton Turner, Ish Sodhi and Oshane Thomas can do a lot of damage as well. Spinner Shreyas Gopal will be Rahane’s key to choking the runs.

Preview

