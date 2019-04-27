IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: RR beat SRH by 7 wickets

Live Update

Time for Match number 45! Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR will be fielding a team without the expertise of Ben Stokes. Though Stokes had a poor IPL campaign, he was quite a game turner. Like Stokes, Jofra Archer will be missing out as well.

Rajasthan Royals will be led by Steve Smith, who took over from Ajinkya Rahane following his poor performance. However, Rahane is back in his form with the bat. Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron will have to put up big performances to make up for the loss of Archer and Stokes. Ashton Turner, Rahane and Smith himself will have to be the main run scorers today.

For SRH, David Warner and Kane Williamson are the main scorers. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar are the middle order specialists. Bowlers Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed will have to make sure to restrict Rahane and Smith as much as possible.

For RR, every game from now on will be like a semi-final. If they lose matches, the chances of them qualifying for the playoffs will get slimmer. SRH are in a slightly better position, though they'll want to win the match to get a margin of safety.