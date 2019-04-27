  1. Home
IPL 2019 Live Score, RR vs SRH in Jaipur: RR beat SRH by 7 wickets

Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Debanu Das | April 27 2019, 11.38 pm IST
RAJ Vs Hyderabad | Match 45 | Apr 27, 2019

SRH 160 /8 (20.0)

Second Inning

RR 161 /3 (19.1)

11.38 PM IST

That's a wrap! RR beat SRH by 7 wickets and move up in the points table. SRH remain in the fourth position. Thank you for tuning in to In.com. We hope to see you soon.

11.30 PM IST

Things are getting serious. Guys, please realise that trolling is not fun unless the other guy is enjoying it. Ashok Dinda clearly isn't enjoying this negativity. He doesn't deserve it, and nor does his family.

11.20 PM IST

These munchkins are a part of CSK junior team!

11.10 PM IST

11.01 PM IST

Interestingly, the champion song became such a craze that it became a victory song for the West Indies. Whenever their team won a match, they celebrated with this song. A video of Bravo, celebrating with his teammates also went viral when in 2016 West Indies won the ICC T20 World Cup semi-final over India by 7 wickets. Well, now this anthem has got a little makeover. Recently, the all-rounder, took to his Instagram to share with his fans the new rendition of the Champion song to commemorate his love for his Indian Premier League (IPL) team, Chennai Super Kings(CSK).

Read more here.

Time for Match number 45! Rajasthan Royals take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. RR will be fielding a team without the expertise of Ben Stokes. Though Stokes had a poor IPL campaign, he was quite a game turner. Like Stokes, Jofra Archer will be missing out as well.

Rajasthan Royals will be led by Steve Smith, who took over from Ajinkya Rahane following his poor performance. However, Rahane is back in his form with the bat. Jaydev Unadkat, Krishnappa Gowtham, Dhawal Kulkarni and Varun Aaron will have to put up big performances to make up for the loss of Archer and Stokes. Ashton Turner, Rahane and Smith himself will have to be the main run scorers today.

For SRH, David Warner and Kane Williamson are the main scorers. Manish Pandey and Vijay Shankar are the middle order specialists. Bowlers Rashid Khan, Siddarth Kaul, Sandeep Sharma and Khaleel Ahmed will have to make sure to restrict Rahane and Smith as much as possible.

For RR, every game from now on will be like a semi-final. If they lose matches, the chances of them qualifying for the playoffs will get slimmer. SRH are in a slightly better position, though they'll want to win the match to get a margin of safety.