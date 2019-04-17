IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: David Warner, Jonny Bairstow attack CSK

Live Update

It is match number 33 and Chennai Super Kings will be taking on Sunrisers Hyderabad. CSK are at the top of the table while SRH is on number six. SRH has a very strong team on their hands and needs to perform like champions if the want to beat the in-form CSK.

SRH has a solid batting lineup consisting of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey. While Pandey has been off-colour for a while, he is still a capable batsman. Jonny Bairstow opens the batting with Warner, making it a formidable opening pair. Vijay Shankar is rock solid in the middle order but needs a bit of time to settle in. As for bowlers, Rashid Khan should be top pick for their squad, along with Khaleel Ahmed. Sandeep Sharma and Deepak Hooda are useful additions as well. Vijay Shankar can pitch in with the ball when the situation calls for it.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis open for CSK and they've usually been very capable at their job. Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu form the middle order. MS Dhoni comes in lower down the order to finish things off. Like Dhoni, Raina is often the man to look out for when CSK is in trouble. Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi will be the bowlers to look out for. Scott Kuggeleijin is useful with both the ball and the bat.