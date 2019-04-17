IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs CSK Match in Hyderabad: SRH beat CSK by 5 wickets

Live Update

Chennai Super Kings have finally met their match! You could argue all you want about MS Dhoni not being on the team, but at the end of the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad had the last laugh, beating CSK by 6 wickets. Chennai had a superb start after winning the toss and electing to bat first. However, their middle order collapsed thanks to Rashid Khan and the defending champions couldn’t recover from the slide.

SRH has a solid batting lineup consisting of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey. While Pandey has been off-colour for a while, he is still a capable batsman. Jonny Bairstow opens the batting with Warner, making it a formidable opening pair. Vijay Shankar is rock solid in the middle order but needs a bit of time to settle in. As for bowlers, Rashid Khan should be top pick for their squad, along with Khaleel Ahmed. Sandeep Sharma and Deepak Hooda are useful additions as well. Vijay Shankar can pitch in with the ball when the situation calls for it.

Shane Watson and Faf du Plessis open for CSK and they've usually been very capable at their job. Suresh Raina, Dwayne Bravo and Ambati Rayudu form the middle order. MS Dhoni comes in lower down the order to finish things off. Like Dhoni, Raina is often the man to look out for when CSK is in trouble. Imran Tahir, Lungi Ngidi will be the bowlers to look out for. Scott Kuggeleijin is useful with both the ball and the bat.