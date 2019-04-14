IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs DC at Hyderabad: DC inch closer to win as Morris, Keemo, Rabada strike

Live Update

Colin Munro and Shreyas Iyer managed to guide Delhi to a respectable total. The openers played a cameo and the Chris Morris and Rishabh Pant failed to impress. Prithvi Shaw needs to work on staying longer at the crease. Shikhar Dhawan messed up his chance as well.

DC’s opening combination of Rishabh Pant and Shikhar Dhawan are quite erratic. While Dhawan can maul any opposition on any day, it doesn’t happen consistently. The same can be said for Pant. Skipper Shreyas Iyer is more dependable while Prithvi Shaw needs to step up. Rahul Tewatia is solid all-rounder, as are Colin Munro and Chris Morris, though the latter need to stick around with the bat a little longer than usual. Colin Ingram is a tough contender in that lineup. Kagiso Rabada is undoubtedly their strike bowler, along with Sandeep Lamichhane and Ishant Sharma.

SRH has a solid batting lineup consisting of David Warner, Kane Williamson and Manish Pandey. While Pandey has been off colour for a while, he still a capable batsman. Jonny Bairstow is main man for the attack. Vijay Shankar forms the middle order. As for bowlers, Rashid Khan is probably the top pick for their squad, along with Khaleel Ahmed. Sandeep Sharma and Deepak Hooda are useful additions as well. Vijay Shankar can pitch in with the ball when the situation calls for it.