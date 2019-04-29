IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Match in Hyderabad: David Warner, Manish Pandey steady SRH

9.00 PM IST
8.55 PM IST
8.47 PM IST
8.40 PM IST
We are heading towards the closing stages of the Indian Premier League. With the World Cup just around the corner, several players are beginning to leave the tournament to attend training camps in their own countries. Ben Stokes of Rajasthan Royals will be flying back to England to prepare for a bilateral series against Pakistan and Ireland. Before leaving his IPL teammates, the Brit made an emotional speech to the entire dressing room.28
8.35 PM IST
Live Update
SRH is a very strong batting unit. They also have the guts when it comes to the bowlers. David Warner and Kane Williamson make for a strong starting combo. Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda come in after them to form the middle order. With Jonny Bairstow back in England, Wriddhiman Saha will be roped in as the wicketkeeper. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s performance will be important. For the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem are the usual options. Rashid Khan is the main spinner for SRH and has been quite successful in the IPL.
KXIP get their game going with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the top of the order. David Miller and keeper Nicolas Pooran are a part of the middle order. Sam Curran and Hardus Viljoen are the hard hitters and wicket takers at the same time. KL Rahul can also be used as wicketkeeper. Mayank Agarwal is also another batsman to look out for. As for the bowlers, skipper Ravi Ashwin is often targeted by batsmen so he’ll have to look out for that. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the main spinner. Mohammad Shami is KXIP’s main pace bowlers. Murugan Ashwin is another important bowler, along with Andrew Tye.