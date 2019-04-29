IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs KXIP Match in Hyderabad: KXIP crumble under pressure

Live Update

SRH is a very strong batting unit. They also have the guts when it comes to the bowlers. David Warner and Kane Williamson make for a strong starting combo. Manish Pandey, Vijay Shankar and Deepak Hooda come in after them to form the middle order. With Jonny Bairstow back in England, Wriddhiman Saha will be roped in as the wicketkeeper. All-rounder Shakib Al Hasan’s performance will be important. For the bowling department, Khaleel Ahmed, and Shahbaz Nadeem are the usual options. Rashid Khan is the main spinner for SRH and has been quite successful in the IPL.

KXIP get their game going with Chris Gayle and KL Rahul at the top of the order. David Miller and keeper Nicolas Pooran are a part of the middle order. Sam Curran and Hardus Viljoen are the hard hitters and wicket takers at the same time. KL Rahul can also be used as wicketkeeper. Mayank Agarwal is also another batsman to look out for. As for the bowlers, skipper Ravi Ashwin is often targeted by batsmen so he’ll have to look out for that. Mujeeb Ur Rahman is the main spinner. Mohammad Shami is KXIP’s main pace bowlers. Murugan Ashwin is another important bowler, along with Andrew Tye.