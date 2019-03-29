IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Warner, Bairstow, Shankar, Rashid star in 5 wicket win for SRH

Live Update

The eighth match of the Indian Premier League is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have so far played only one match each and have lost them. Rajasthan Royals is currently at the bottom of the table with no points. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on top of them with a better net run rate. Similarly, SRH is at the sixth spot, despite have won no matches yet. The last time Rajasthan Royals played, the matched ended with controversy as Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. While Buttler was in prime form, RR need the support of Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes to score big totals. The likes of Jofra Archer and Ish Sodi need to step up to restrict SRH. Steve Smith will have a lot riding on him, returning to an international tournament after his ban. As for SRH, they have a solid top order with David Warner Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow. Yusuf Pathan needs to step up his game. All eyes will be on Vijay Shankar and Khaleel Ahmed as the former still needs to earn a permanent spot on Team India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be SRH’s strike bowler. With Bairstow on the side, it may be difficult for Wriddhiman Saha to get selected. Bairstow is not only a keeper, but he can also play the big shots.

Preview

