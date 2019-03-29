IPL 2019 Live Score, SRH vs RR at Hyderabad: Warner, Bairstow, Shankar, Rashid star in 5 wicket win for SRH

11.40 PM IST
Thank you for tuning in to In.com! We'll see you guys soon.
11.39 PM IST
A brilliant shot to finish the innings from @rashidkhan_19— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) March 29, 2019
The @SunRisers win by 5 wickets #SRHvRR pic.twitter.com/kGm5HqIWXy
11.39 PM IST
Oh that'll do! A gentle flick off the pads and Sunrisers Hyderabad complete their highest run chase! SRH beat RR by 5 wickets and an over to spare.
11.37 PM IST
And Rashid Khan finds the gap! Four Runs. It's 4 from 7 now.
11.33 PM IST
So it is 12 from 12!
.@JUnadkat bowls a slower one, completely deceiving Pathan.— Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) March 29, 2019
19 off 16 balls.#HallaBol #SRHvRR #RR
Live Update
The eighth match of the Indian Premier League is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have so far played only one match each and have lost them. Rajasthan Royals is currently at the bottom of the table with no points. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on top of them with a better net run rate. Similarly, SRH is at the sixth spot, despite have won no matches yet. The last time Rajasthan Royals played, the matched ended with controversy as Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. While Buttler was in prime form, RR need the support of Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes to score big totals. The likes of Jofra Archer and Ish Sodi need to step up to restrict SRH. Steve Smith will have a lot riding on him, returning to an international tournament after his ban. As for SRH, they have a solid top order with David Warner Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow. Yusuf Pathan needs to step up his game. All eyes will be on Vijay Shankar and Khaleel Ahmed as the former still needs to earn a permanent spot on Team India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be SRH’s strike bowler. With Bairstow on the side, it may be difficult for Wriddhiman Saha to get selected. Bairstow is not only a keeper, but he can also play the big shots.
Preview
The eighth match of the Indian Premier League is between Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad. Both teams have so far played only one match each and have lost them. Rajasthan Royals is currently at the bottom of the table with no points. Royal Challengers Bangalore are on top of them with a better net run rate. Similarly, SRH is at the sixth spot, despite have won no matches yet. The last time Rajasthan Royals played, the matched ended with controversy as Ravichandran Ashwin mankaded Jos Buttler. While Buttler was in prime form, RR need the support of Steve Smith, Ajinkya Rahane and Ben Stokes to score big totals. The likes of Jofra Archer and Ish Sodi need to step up to restrict SRH. Steve Smith will have a lot riding on him, returning to an international tournament after his ban. As for SRH, they have a solid top order with David Warner Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey and Jonny Bairstow. Yusuf Pathan needs to step up his game. All eyes will be on Vijay Shankar and Khaleel Ahmed as the former still needs to earn a permanent spot on Team India. Bhuvneshwar Kumar will be SRH’s strike bowler. With Bairstow on the side, it may be difficult for Wriddhiman Saha to get selected. Bairstow is not only a keeper, but he can also play the big shots.