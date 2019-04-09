IPL 2019: Michael Vaughan takes a break from cricket, goes tiger spotting in Jaipur

Debanu Das April 09 2019, 7.51 pm April 09 2019, 7.51 pm

Former England skipper Michael Vaughan’s love affair with India continues to impress us as he takes a tour around the country. The Indian Premier League has Vaughan travelling to various parts of India. Currently, Vaughan is in Jaipur, Rajasthan and according to a series of Instagram updates, Michael Vaughan has been on a tiger safari and unlike many unlucky souls, he managed to catch a glimpse of the animal in the wild.

Sitting in what appears to be a safari jeep, a sunglass-wearing Michael Vaughan can be seen pointing at a tiger enjoying a cosy nap. The animal found a cool, dark spot underneath some rocks and made itself a nice spot to retire. Vaughan shared a video as well, this time of a couple of more tigers and some cubs were near a stream. While one cools itself off, the others were loitering in the area. From the video, it seemed like Vaughan was part of a big group of tourists. The Tigers didn’t flinch at the sight of the humans, indicating that they’re pretty used to their presence.

According to him, the cricketer-turned-commentator saw a total of four tigers and two cubs in the span of three hours. Vaughan’s been enjoying himself in India, sharing images of everything that caught his fancy. One of them included the image of a camel pulling a cart. He even shared a picture of a roadside barber shop while in Mumbai.

Like many other former cricketers taking a tour of India and indulging in gully cricket, Vaughan too arrived at the Oval Maidan in Mumbai. While he didn’t play, he watched locals play the gentleman’s game in a way he probably never thought would be possible. Vaughan has been very active on social media, sharing updates from his tour of India.