IPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Shane Watson won't join Imran Tahir’s celebrations, here’s why

Chennai Super Kings bowler Imran Tahir is known for his wicket-taking abilities. However, what sets him apart from the rest of the bowlers is that he loves to celebrate his wickets with an elaborate show of emotions. Nicknamed the ‘Parasakthi Express’, whenever Imran Tahir takes a wicket, he runs from his end of the pitch to the far side of the ground with his arms spread out. On May 1, Tahir claimed four wickets and got to around the ground quite a few times as CSK beat Delhi Capitals by 80 runs.

In contrast, MS Dhoni, who is known as Captain Cool, usually does not show a lot of emotions on the pitch. At the post-match interaction, a-not-so-fit MSD was asked how he manages to keep up with Tahir’s celebrations. “It's great fun to watch Tahir celebrate. But we have made it very clear that me and Watson, we are never coming to him once he gets a wicket because more often he runs to the other side," said Dhoni.

"For me and Watson, it's a bit difficult when you are not 100% fit. Why go over there and congratulate. The good thing is he finishes his lap and comes back to the same place. So that's the time we say, 'yeah, very well done... well bowled' and we go back to our fielding positions," he added.

CSK is currently on the top of the IPL points table with 18 points to their name. Along with Delhi Capitals, they are the only other team to have qualified for the playoffs. Before the start of the May 1 match, DC was leading the table. Tahir and Ravindra Jadeja made sure that CSK wrapped up the game even before DC could post 100 runs on the board.