IPL 2019: MS Dhoni opens up on his back injury, may take a break if it acts up before the World Cup

Debanu Das April 24 2019, 7.43 pm April 24 2019, 7.43 pm

The Indian Premier League will host the finals of the tournament on May 12, barely a month before the start of the 2019 World Cup. The IPL itself is a very challenging tournament, leaving very little time for players to rest and recuperate. That poses a challenge for players since they need to stay fit for the World Cup. MS Dhoni of Chennai Super Kings recently faced a back injury that has been bothering him.

During the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, Dhoni didn’t arrive to bat at number six, choosing instead to send in Dwayne Bravo to finish things off. While CSK went on to win the match, there were speculations that Dhoni chose to send in Bravo because of his injury. The various IPL franchises are reportedly monitoring the workloads of their players. Dhoni, who has been a talisman for CSK and India had suffered from a back injury for a while. He was even forced to miss out on a match.

Thala Dhoni during the post-match presentation

At the post-match conference, the skipper opened up on the niggle that he’s been facing. “The back is holding up, it’s not getting worse, with the World Cup coming up, can’t afford that, because that’s too important,” he said, adding that he needs to monitor it with a lot of attention.

“If it becomes worse, I certainly take some time off; but at this level, you play with some niggle or the other, because if you wait to get fully fit, then there will be a gap of five years between two matches,” added Dhoni.

CSK is back on the top. Again.

Before the start of the IPL, Team India captain Virat Kohli addressed the issue of fitness as well. Kohli said that he hoped that players would be open with the way they looked after themselves. The Royal Challengers’ captain even said that he might even sit out on a couple for matches in order to remain fresh for the World Cup.

“It’s a personal responsibility. It is up to the players to give information on any niggle to the concerned people as soon as possible and work as per plan,” Kohli was quoted as saying by media outlets.