IPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires on field

Divya Ramnani April 12 2019, 10.25 am April 12 2019, 10.25 am

We have always known MD Dhoni to be someone who extremely calm, even in the toughest of situations. However, Thursday’s IPL match was a big exception. An otherwise composed Dhoni, was visibly exasperated as he stormed on the field of play after a no-ball controversy during the super thrilling Chennai Super Kings VS Rajasthan Royals match at the Sawai Man Singh Stadium in Jaipur on Thursday. It so happened that CSK needed 18 runs off the last over and Ben Stokes was hit for a six by Ravindra Jadeja off the first ball. The next one was a no-ball and MSD made runs off the free hit before being yorked out by Stokes.

The on-field umpire, Ulhas Gandhe, signalled a no-ball on the fourth delivery of the over and it appeared that Stokes had bowled too high. However, the other Umpire, Bruce Oxenford standing away at the square leg claimed it was not a no-ball. This gave rise to an altercation between Jadeja and the umpires. Dhoni, too, came all charged up on the field and lashed out at the umpires, he then pointed out at Ulhas Gandhe. Bruce, however, was firm on his decision that it wasn't a no-ball. Stokes tried to calm Dhoni but it didn’t really work. While team CSK managed to emerge as the winners, Dhoni had to face his set of repercussions. As a consequence of arguing with the umpires on-filed, the former Indian skipper has been fined 50 per cent of his match fee.

Post the match, a statement released by the IPL officials revealed that Dhoni admitted breaching to IPL’s Code of Conduct and that he has accepted the fine. “MS Dhoni, the Chennai Super Kings captain, was fined 50 per cent of his match fees for breaching the VIVO Indian Premier League's (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team's match against Rajasthan Royals at Jaipur. Mr Dhoni admitted to the Level 2 offence 2.20 of the IPL's Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction,” read the statement.

Meanwhile, after the super-thrilling CSK win last night, Dhoni has become the first ever captain to achieve the feat of 100 IPL wins to his credit. As they say… you win some you, you lose some!