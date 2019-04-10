image
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019, IPL score, IPL live, IPL match, IPL live score, IPL, IPL 2019, Mumbai Indians, MI, Rohit Sharma, Hitman, Ishan Kishan, Keiron Pollard, Sports, Cricket, Kings XI Punjab, Indian Premier League

Cricket

IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan from MP

Under Rohit Sharma's guidance, Mumbai Indians has had a decent show in the ongoing IPL 2019 so far.

back
cricketHitmanIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2019Ishan KishanKeiron PollardKings XI PunjabMIMumbai IndiansRohit Sharmasports
nextWorld Cup 2019: Glen Maxwell plays model, reveals Australia’s new jersey

within