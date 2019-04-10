IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma gifts his bat to a fan from MP

Abhishek Singh April 10 2019, 9.59 pm April 10 2019, 9.59 pm

The ongoing 2019 Indian Premier League is at a stage where it is no less than a masala Bollywood potboiler. There are tons of twists underway in the cash-rich league which has witnessed 23 games till date. We are loving the action so far. In the 12 years of the tounament, every year has been unpredictable. Teams always have a way of surprising fans with wins and sudden losses. One team, in particular, is the Mumbai Indians, who have a slow start and then go on to take the centre-stage. We've seen them do that over and again and win the IPL trophies three times. The team also enjoys a massive fan following not just in the state but across the country as well and recently MI captain Rohit Sharma made a lucky fan’s day by meeting him in person.

The right-handed batsman shared a video on his official Facebook page where he met Mumbai Indians supporter who had travelled all the way from Madhya Pradesh to watch the team play and cheer for them. The brother-sister duo caught team Mumbai and their captain Rohit Sharma’s attention. Post the match the two were called inside MI’s dressing room and they not only interacted with their favourite cricketer Rohit Sharma and other team members but they also received a signed bat from Rohit Sharma himself. The teenager couldn’t believe what was happening and burst into tears. Other team members were heard in the video saying that the boy should control his tears or else Ishan Kishan too would start crying.

Well, that’s a sweet gesture from team Mumbai and Rohit Sharma in particular. Now we know why cricketers not only have fan following for their on-field achievements but also for their off-field antics.

Under Rohit’s guidance, the team has played five matches so far out of which they have won three and lost two. With six points, they are currently placed fifth in IPL points table. In the game versus Kings XI Punjab, Rohit Sharma has been given rest post his thigh injury and in his absence, Keiron Pollard will be leading the team. We hope the Hitman recovers soon and is back in business.