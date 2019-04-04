IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians issue Barinder Sran an Emoji Punishment kit for reporting in late

Debanu Das April 04 2019, 6.58 pm April 04 2019, 6.58 pm

When you’re at school, the teacher calls your parents if you’re late. When you’re a latecomer and play for Mumbai Indians, the side has a better way of dealing with you. They don’t call the player’s family, but instead, ask them to wear a special Emoji Punishment kit. The team issues a funny, emoji-filled kit to the errant player and they have to wear it when they travel to a different city. This year, the first recipient of the Emoji Punishment kit is Barinder Sran.

The 2019 kit includes a white tee with two blue stripes and a big Mumbai Indians logo on the chest. As for the trousers, it is yellow and is loaded with a ton of emojis that resemble the players’ faces. The idea seems to be to embarrass the errant player so they don’t repeat it. Sran must’ve been late for some sort of team activity. That could range from a training session, gym session or even a team meeting.

The recipient of the maiden Emoji Punishment kit of @IPL 2019 is @sranbarinder 😅😂😅



While Sran will make sure he comes in on time for his next meeting, he isn’t the first person to face the humiliation of wearing an emoji kit. Mumbai Indians captain Rohit Sharma too, wore the Emoji Kit once and covered his face as he walked to the airport with the rest of the team. He eventually faced the cameras wearing that kit.

The other not-so-proud owners of the Emoji Kit include Ishan Kishan, Anukul Roy and Rahul Chahar. “Whoever is late will have to wear this special kit. I was late to the physio room. In fact, I never reached. That’s why I have been punished. On the last, we were told to wear jeans, but I wore my tracks. When it comes to punctuality, I am always 10 minutes early,” Chahar was quoted as saying in a 2018 report on Indian Express.

