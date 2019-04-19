IPL 2019: Mumbai Indians WAGs bond over some Delhi Capitals thrashing

Divya Ramnani April 19 2019, 2.26 pm April 19 2019, 2.26 pm

It’s the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) and the tournament has only gotten more adventurous and exciting with each passing year. The superstar players, the big knocks, the unpredictable twist and turns and everything that happens in between is what makes IPL among one of the most celebrated cricket leagues in the world. But, wait! We are missing out on something very essential. Can you guess? Yep, the WAGs! Travelling in luxury cars, flying by private jets to some of the most stunning locations across the globe – it’s a daily routine in the life of a WAG.

And when we talk of IPL and its superstars, how can we not mention their ladies? From Virat Kohli’s ladylove, Anushka Sharma, to MS Dhoni’s better half, Sakshi Dhoni… wives of all the sports-players make it a point to support their men and make their presence felt during the matches. At the recent IPL match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, while the entire stadium was divided into two parts, we also had WAGs of team Mumbai Indians in the house. Taking to Instagram, the wife of Mumbai Indians’ Surya Kumar shared a group picture of herself with the girl squad as they were all smiles, and, why not? Our boys in blue slayed the match last night!

The picture also had Krunal Pandya’s wife Pankhuri Sharma, Siddhesh Lad’s wife Hiro Khatri, Quinton De Kock’s wife Sasha and Mitchell McClenaghan’s better half, Georgia England. All the ladies looked stunning as they held the Mumbai Indians’ flag. Though we missed Ritika Sharma in the frame! Apart from the WAGs, the star-kids too managed to steal the thunder. Be it the bubbly Ziva Dhoni or a crazy Zorawar Dhawan. Well, it won’t be wrong to say that the IPL is entertaining in every possible way!

Meanwhile, Mumbai Indians on Thursday night beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs, which now brings the Rohit Sharma-led team (10 points) close to Chennai Super Kings (12 points) in the IPL points table.