image
  3. Cricket
IPL, IPL 2019, MSD, MS Dhoni,Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav, Faf du Plessis, Chennai Super kings, CSK, RCB, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli, Sports, Cricket, IPL live score, IPl points Table

Cricket

IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Post his heroics against RCB on the field, fans want MS Dhoni as the Prime Minister of the country.

back
Chennai Super KingscricketCSKFaf du PlessisIPLIPL 2019Kedar JadhavMS DhoniMSDRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreShane WatsonsportsSuresh RainaVirat Kohli
nextIPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSK vs RCB match

within