IPL 2019: Netizens want MS Dhoni to be the PM post his match with RCB

Abhishek Singh April 22 2019, 5.31 pm April 22 2019, 5.31 pm

Sunday night witnessed a classic vintage Dhoni knock against Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore which went on till the last ball of the game. The Chennai Super Kings captain almost won the match for his team but despite the heroic efforts, CSK lost the match by 1 run. Winning the toss, Dhoni asked RCB to bat first and restricted the home team to 161. With CSK’s formidable batting lineup, the challenge seemed to be achievable. But the match went on till the last ball and RCB managed to defend their total. Well, it was a treat to watch MSD killing it with his power hits, Twitterati had a field day while some even stating that the 2007 and 2011 World Cup winning captain should run for the Prime Minister’s post.

Dhoni came on the pitch to bat when Chennai was struggling at 28/4 after Shane Watson, Suresh Raina, Kedar Jadhav and Faf du Plessis were back in the pavilion. Dhoni along with Ambati Rayudu and later Ravindra Jadeja played a patient inning and despite the run rate reaching 16 per over, Dhoni maintained his cool. Dhoni went from 27 off 23 balls to 84 off 48 balls in the end, also his highest T20 score. With 26 needed from the last over, some thought the game was over for CSK but with MSD on strike, there were still hopes. Dhoni smashed Umesh for 4,6,6,2,6 and with 2 runs needed off the final ball, Dhoni missed to connect the last ball but Shardul Thakur and MSD ran for a single, only to be run out by RCB wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel. Though RCB won the match, MSD with his knock won hearts and people even went on to say that they want the cricketer to stand for the PM's post.

Have a look at some of the tweets which want MSD as PM.

Dhoni for PM. Or have I said that before a dozen times 🙈 — Prannoy Roy (@PrannoyRoyNDTV) April 21, 2019

Don't know if he'll ever stand for an election in future. But if he does, I am going to vote for #Dhoni as my PM. His hunger and commitment to win is second to none. He makes the impossible seem so possible. He's a damn legend. #RCBvCSK — Kartik Dayanand (@KartikDayanand) April 21, 2019

How I wish Dhoni was standing for PM in the ongoing elections!! Imagine how he would efficiently manage India’s resources to make our nation even greater!! Dhoni as PM would be the only way to do true justice to this LEGENDARY LEADER!! #Dhoni #RCBvCSK #LokSabhaElections2019 #CSK — Venky Karuppiah (@venky87) April 21, 2019

MSD, you listening? Post retiring, you can probably pick this option. *wink*