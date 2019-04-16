IPL 2019 Points Table: Update team standings after MI vs RCB match

Debanu Das April 16 2019, 7.21 pm April 16 2019, 7.21 pm

The Indian Premier League is deep in action and the points table keeps updating every day. Most teams have played eight matches. Only Sunrisers Hyderabad and Rajasthan Royals are with seven matches to their name. On April 15, Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered their seventh defeat as Mumbai Indians mauled them by five wickets and an over to spare.

The top of the points table is secured by Chennai Super Kings. Led by MS Dhoni, the yellow brigade is the team to beat this year. They’ve been dominating the table in terms of points for quite a long time. CSK has 14 points in eight games. Delhi Capitals are in the second spot with 10 points in eight games. On the third spot in Mumbai Indians with 10 points in eight games, behind DC by a lower net run rate (+0.244).

On the fourth spot is Kolkata Knight Riders with points in eight games. Kings XI Punjab comes in at number five with similar numbers, but only behind due to a lower net run rate (-0.093). Sunrisers Hyderabad form the sixth spot with six points in seven games. Rajasthan Royals come up at number seven with four points in seven games. RR managed to win only two games in their entire campaign. Bringing up the rear is Royal Challengers Bangalore with two points in eight games. RCB’s fortunes turned momentarily when they beat Kings XI Punjab – their sole victory this season.

Both Kings XI Punjab and Rajasthan Royals face each other on April 16. Kings XI Punjab lost their last two matches and will be hoping for a comeback. Rajasthan Royals lost their last two matches as well. RR will want to win this match if they want to qualify for the playoffs. They have to win their remaining matches as well. For RCB, the IPL is all but over.