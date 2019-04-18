Debanu Das April 18 2019, 7.05 pm April 18 2019, 7.05 pm

The near-invincible Chennai Super Kings suffered a defeat in the hands of Sunrisers Hyderabad on April 17. The loss was, no doubt, a tad humiliating for the team that is leading the charts. However, it did nothing to affect CSK’s position on the table. Posting 132 runs in 20 overs, CSK failed to stop SRH from chasing down the target. Of course, one might argue that MS Dhoni was not playing the match, but a defeat is what history will remember.

Chennai is at the top of the table with 14 points in nine games. In the second spot is Delhi Capitals with 10 points in eight games. Following them at number three is Mumbai Indians with 10 points in eight games, but with a lower net run rate than the team above. Kings XI Punjab comes up in the fourth position with 10 points in nine games. The extra match and the lower net run rate are holding them back. Following last night’s win, Sunrisers Hyderabad has moved to the fifth spot with eight points in eight games.

IPL 2019 Points Table Update team standings after SRH v CSK match

Kolkata Knight Riders fell to the sixth spot with eight points in eight games, falling behind SRH due to a poorer net run rate. Bringing up the rear end of the points table are Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Royals are at number seven with four points in eight games. At the bottom is Royal Challengers with two points in eight games.

On April 18, Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians will lock horns at the Feroz Shah Kotla. This match will be important for both teams as both want to stay within the top four. While Mumbai will be gunning for the second spot, DC will make sure they don’t give away their position.