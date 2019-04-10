IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after CSK vs KKR match

Abhishek Singh April 10 2019, 4.09 pm April 10 2019, 4.09 pm

Tuesday match between Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders was one of the most awaited clashes of the Indian Premier League till now. Both the teams have played brilliantly in the IPL 2019 so far, hence the excitement was high for this match. The MS Dhoni-led CSK outplayed the Dinesh Karthik-led KKR in the clash and the former won the match by 7 wickets to win their fifth match of this season. With this win, CSK is topping the score charts followed by KKR who are on the second position, winning 4 and losing 2 of their fixtures.

After defeating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, R Ashwin's Kings XI Punjab has moved up in the ranking and is at number three position with 6 points followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with same points. The Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians is currently placed on the fifth position followed by Delhi Capitals on the sixth position. Ajinkya Rahane's Rajasthan Royals is placed seventh as they have won only one match so far whereas the Royal Challengers Bangalore is at the bottom of the points table. Team RCB is yet to open their account in IPL 2019.

Orange Cap

After 23 matches, SRH's David Warner continues to retain his ownership on the orange cap. The left-handed Australian cricketer who returned from one year ban has managed to make 349 runs so far in 6 matches with an average of 87.25 and a strike rate of 146.36

Purple cap

DC's Kagiso Rabada who bowled a fantastic spell against the RCB claiming 4 wickets has managed to take his tally to 11 wickets and is currently holding the purple cap. Rabada is closely followed by RCB's Yuzvendra Chahal who has picked 9 wickets so far.