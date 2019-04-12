IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after CSK vs RR match

Abhishek Singh April 12 2019, 4.51 pm April 12 2019, 4.51 pm

The last few matches of the ongoing Indian Premier League have been nail-biting ones and have kept hooked till the last ball. Be it the Mumbai Indians vs Kings XI Punjab clash or the match between Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals which was played on Thursday, both were good and entertained us till the last minute. While the matches have been full of entertainment, it has very much affected the IPL points table.

Three times IPL champions MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings is leading the chart with 12 points after winning six out off their seven clashes. Before the CSK vs RR match, Dhoni and team were already leading the chart but post the win over hosts Rajasthan, they are at a comfortable position. CSK is closely followed by Dinesh Karthik’s Kolkata Knight Riders who are on a second position with eight points. Mumbai Indians have drastically risen in the rankings and after defeating Punjab, they are on their position with eight points followed by R Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab. With back to back two losses, Sunrisers Hyderabad have affected their rankings and are currently on the fifth position followed by Delhi Capitals on the sixth position. Both the teams have six points each. While Rajasthan is on the seventh position winning just ine oatch off theor six games, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore are bottom placed team and are yet to open their account in IPL 2019 so far.

Orange Cap:

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s destructive opener David Warner made a solid return to the international cricket post his one year ban and he continues his dominance over the orange cap. In six matches played so far, Warner has managed to make 349 runs at an average of 87.25 and strike rate of 146.36.

Purple Cap:

Kagiso Rabada continues to retain his ownership on the purple cap. Rabada has picked 11 wickets from six matches played so far. He is followed by CSK’s Deepak Chahar who has bagged 10 wickets for his team.