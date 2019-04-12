image
  3. Cricket
IPl, Indian Premier League, IPL 2019, CSK, DC, KXIP, KKR, MI, RR, RCB, SRH, Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kings XI Punjab, Kolkata Knight Riders, Mumbai Indians, Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Kagiso Rabada, David Warner, Yuzvendra Chahal, Sports, Cricket, Points table, IPL points table

Cricket

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after CSK vs RR match

Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings continue to dominate the IPL 2019.

back
Ajinkya RahaneChennai Super KingscricketCSKDavid WarnerDCDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier LeagueIPLIPL 2019IPL points tableKagiso RabadaKings XI PunjabKKRKolkata Knight RidersKXIPMIMumbai IndiansPoints tableRajasthan RoyalsRCBRoyal Challengers BangaloreRRsportsSRHSunrisers HyderabadVirat KohliYuzvendra Chahal
nextIPL 2019: MS Dhoni to pay a hefty price for arguing with the umpires on field

within