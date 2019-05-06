IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KKR vs MI match

Debanu Das May 06 2019, 5.34 pm May 06 2019, 5.34 pm

The playoffs are upon us and we are just a few games away from the conclusion of the Indian Premier League. Match number 56 was a do-or-die situation for Kolkata Knight Riders but Mumbai Indians managed to restrict them to 133 runs at the Wankhede. It was a simple matter for MI to chase down that paltry score. As a result, Shah Rukh Khan’s Knights are officially out of the tournament, and we finally have the four teams who will move on to the playoffs.

After besting KKR, MI knocked Chennai Super Kings off their perch and got the top position on the points table. MI has 18 points in 14 games. Chennai Super Kings has got the same number of points in as many matches, but trail behind MI thanks to a lower net run rate. In the third position is Delhi Capitals, in a similar situation. Their lower net run rate puts them behind the other two teams. They are, however, better off than Sunrisers Hyderabad, who have 12 points in 14 games and are at the fourth spot. The top four teams are the ones which will be playing the semifinals.

IPL 2019 Points Table Update team standings after KKR vs MI match

On the fifth spot is Kolkata Knight Riders with 12 points in 14 matches. KKR missed a spot on the playoffs because of a net run rate that is lower than SRH. Numbers can be very cruel at times. Kings XI Punjab comes up at number six, with 12 points in 14 games. They’re behind KKR because of a lower net run rate. The seventh spot has Rajasthan Royals with 11 points in 14 games. At the bottom of the table, is Royal Challengers Bangalore who has the same points as RR, but is behind due to a lower net run rate. RCB really had a forgettable campaign this year. David Warner of SRH tops the run-scorers’ list with 692 runs. As for the bowlers, Kagiso Rabada of DC leads the pack with 25 wickets.