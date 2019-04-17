image
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Points Table Update Team Standings after KXIP vs RR Match

Cricket

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Rajasthan Royals suffer their sixth defeat as KXIP beat them by 12 runs.

back
Indian Premier League 2019IPL 2019IPL 2019 Points TableKings XI PunjabRajasthan Royals
nextAnushka Sharma bonds with husband Virat Kohli’s RCB team at their house party, view pictures

within