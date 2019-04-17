IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after KXIP vs RR match

Debanu Das April 17 2019, 4.10 pm April 17 2019, 4.10 pm

It has been close to a month since the Indian Premier League 2019 kicked off. Since then we’ve seen countless changes to the points table every day. Two things, however, remained constant for the most part of the tournament – Chennai Super Kings keeping a stronghold of their top spot on the table, and of course, Royal Challengers Bangalore maintaining their position at the bottom. On April 16, Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 12 runs. Here’s a look at the table after that match.

CSK are at the top with 14 points in eight games, followed by Delhi Capitals with 10 points in eight games. On the third position is Mumbai Indians with 10 points in eight games. The two teams are separated by DC’s better net run rate of +0.418. Kings XI Punjab also have 10 points like the two teams above, but trail behind because of more matches played. KXIP played nine games and also have a slightly poor net run rate. On the fifth position is Kolkata Knight Riders with eight points in eight games.

IPL 2019 Points Table Update Team Standings after KXIP vs RR Match

Sunrisers Hyderabad makes the sixth spot with six points in seven games. SRH can improve on their stand if they secure a win over CSK on April 17. Rajasthan Royals form the seventh spot with four points in eight games. Qualification for the playoffs at this stages sounds like a long shot for the guys in pink. Royal Challengers Bangalore are all but out of the competition with two points in eight games. Just like the Royals, RCB too has slim chances of qualifying if they continue with their losing streak.

The Orange cap is currently held by David Warner of SRH, with 400 runs in seven matches. KL Rahul of KXIP follows him with 387 runs in nine matches. DC’s Kagiso Rabada has the Purple cap with 17 wickets in eight games. Yuzvendra Chahal follows him with 13 wickets in eight matches.