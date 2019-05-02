  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Points Table Updated team standings after the CSK vs DC match

Cricket

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSK vs DC match

Chennai Super Kings take back their top spot from Delhi Capitals.

back
Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019IPL 2019 Points TableMS DhoniRoyal Challengers BangaloreVirat Kohli
nextIPL 2019: MS Dhoni and Shane Watson won't join Imran Tahir’s celebrations, here’s why

within