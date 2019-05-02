Debanu Das May 02 2019, 7.53 pm May 02 2019, 7.53 pm

After beating Delhi Capitals by 80 runs on May 1, Chennai Super Kings regained their top spot on the IPL points table. These two teams are seriously contending against each other and seem to have their own private battle going on – to find out who can stay on top for the longest time. As of now, only DC and CSK have qualified for the playoffs with the other teams still making a run for a berth.

CSK have 18 points in 13 games and are followed by C with 16 points in 13 games. In the third position is Mumbai Indians with a tally of 14 points in 12 matches. They’re followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad with 12 points in 12 matches. The top four teams will be the ones which qualify for the playoffs. Till now, only two more spots remain since DC and CSK have already cemented their positions. Rajasthan Royals form up number five and they have 11 points in 13 matches.

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSK vs DC match

On the sixth spot is Kolkata Knight Riders with 10 points in 12 matches. Kings XI Punjab have a similar score but are behind KKR with a poorer net run rate. Both teams are having a poor run of form, though KKR seems to have got back their rhythm recently.

Finally, at the bottom, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore with nine points in 13 matches. RCB’s last match, which was a do-or-die game for them ended up being abandoned. The points were shared between them and the Rajasthan Royals. Virat Kohli’s team is now the first one to officially lose hopes of qualifying to the playoffs.

David Warner remains the top run scorer and Purple Cap holder with 692 runs to his name. He’s followed by KL Rahul with 520 runs. As for the bowlers. Kagiso Rabada leads with 25 wickets and is followed by Imran Tahir with 21 wickets.