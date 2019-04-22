IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSK vs RCB match

Abhishek Singh April 22 2019, 2.36 pm April 22 2019, 2.36 pm

The super Sunday of the ongoing Indian Premier league witnessed two high intense matches. While the first encounter was between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders in Hyderabad, the second clash was between arch rivals Royal Challengers Bangalore and Chennai Super Kings in Bengaluru. In the first encounter, the Kane Williamson led SRH boys defeated the visitors like a boss and won it by 9 wickets, the RCB and CSK encounter was the last ball affair which Virat’s team won by 1 run.

Despite the loss against RCB, the MSD led CSK continues its domination on the top spot in the IPL points table with 14 points. They are followed by Rohit Sharma’s Mumbai Indians who are on the second position with 12 points. Delhi Capitals after winning their clash against Kings XI Punjab on Saturday have managed to jump up in the points table and are on the third position with 12 points, followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad on the fourth position with 10 points. While KXIP is currently on the fifth position with 10 points, KKR is placed sixth with 8 points. Rajasthan Royals placed seventh and Royal Challengers Bangalore placed eighth in the points table have six points each.

Orange Cap:

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner continues his domination on the orange cap with 517 runs in 9 matches played so far. David who made 67 runs off 38 deliveries with the help of three boundaries and five sixes is in a very good form as he has an average of 73.85 with a strike rate of 148.56 this season. David is followed by his SRH's opening partner Jonny Bairstow who is on the second position with 445 runs this season.

Purple Cap:Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada currently owns the Purple cap and looks like he isn’t in a mood to give it to someone else. Rabada is followed by CSK’s Imran Tahir who has picked 16 wickets so far in the league.