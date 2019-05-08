IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSKvsMI match

Debanu Das May 08 2019, 7.37 pm May 08 2019, 7.37 pm

After nearly a month-and-a-half of franchise cricket, we finally have a finalist for the Indian Premier League. Mumbai Indians beat Chennai Super Kings to find a spot in the finals, scheduled on May 12. CSK may be defeated, but they’re not eliminated. MS Dhoni’s team will have another shot at the finals. On May 8, Delhi Capitals will take on Sunrisers Hyderabad. The winner of this match will take on CSK in an eliminator match. Whoever wins there, will move to the finals. Till then, here’s how the points table looks like.

Mumbai Indians are at the top with 18 points in 14 matches. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals follow them with the same points. However, DC has a lower net run rate compared to the others, forcing them to settle on the third spot. CSK is in second. Sunrsiers Hyderabad has 12 points and narrowly managed to get past Kolkata Knight Riders to earn a spot in the playoffs. As we’ve mentioned before, the top four teams move to the playoffs. The winner of tonight’s match will play against CSK. Whoever wins in the second round will move on to play against Mumbai Indians in the finals.

Road to the finals:

Finally, we have KKR in the fifth spot with 12 points. Kings XI Punjab follows them with 12 points and a lower net run rate. At the bottom of the table are Rajasthan Royals and Royal Challengers Bangalore with 11 points each.

IPL 2019 Points Table Update team standings up the CSKvsMI match

On the top run scorers list is David Warner with 692 points. From the look of things, he might be the one to win the orange cap this year. Of course, MI have Quinto de Kock who can threaten him. Kagiso Rabada of DC leads the wicket-takers list with 25 wickets. He’s followed by Imran Tahir of CSK, with 23 wickets.