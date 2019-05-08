  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSKvsMI match

Cricket

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the CSKvsMI match

On the top run scorers list is David Warner with 692 points.

back
Chennai Super KingsDelhi CapitalsIPL 2019IPL 2019 Points TableMumbai Indians
nextIPL 2019 Highlights: Mumbai Indians make it to the finals, CSK to get another chance

within