  3. Cricket
IPL 2019 Highlights Andre Russell, Shubman Gill, Chris Lynn star as KKR beat MI

Cricket

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the KKR vs MI match

Delhi Capitals replace Chennai Super Kings from the top of the table.

back
cricketDelhi CapitalsIPL 2019IPL 2019 HighlightsKolkata Knight RidersMumbai Indianssports
nextMohammed Shami's wife Hasin Jahan arrested after creating a midnight ruckus

within