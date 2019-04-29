Debanu Das April 29 2019, 6.04 pm April 29 2019, 6.04 pm

The Indian Premier League is heading towards its closing stages. There’s been a lot of changes in the points table as teams constantly shifted their positions after just about every match. Chennai Super Kings held the top spot for the longest time but were constantly challenged by Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders and Mumbai Indians. The only teams to have a poor run at the IPL are Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals.

Following the DC vs RCB match and the KKR vs MI match the table saw considerable changes. On the top of the table is Delhi Capitals with 16 points in 12 games. Chennai Super Kings follow them with the same number of points and matches, but only behind on net run rate. Mumbai Indians make for the third spot, with 14 points in 12 games. Sunrisers Hyderabad comes at number four with 10 points in 11 games. The top four teams will be eligible for the playoffs. As of now, only DC and CSK have qualified.

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the KKR vs MI match

Kolkata Knight Riders have the fifth spot, with 10 points in 12 matches, winning after a series of defeats and moving up from the seventh spot. Kings XI Punjab is at number six with 10 points in 11 matches. They’re behind with a lower net run rate. Rajasthan Royals make up the seventh spot, again with 10 points in 12 matches. They have much poorer net run rate, forcing them to be that position. Finally, we have RCB with 8 points in 12 matches.

On April 29, SRH will be taking on KXIP. If SRH wins, they’ll cement their fourth spot, but no move over MI. KXIP on the other hand, have the chance to move from sixth to fourth, getting a chance to qualify for the playoffs.