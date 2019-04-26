IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the KKR vs RR match

Abhishek Singh April 26 2019, 6.04 pm April 26 2019, 6.04 pm

Thursday's encounter between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders was a do-or-die one for both the teams. While Kolkata wanted to end their losing streak and move up the IPL points table, Rajasthan wanted to win the match and stay alive in the tournament. It was an intense match which went on till the last over but, eventually, Rajasthan emerged as winners. After KKR’s batting collapsed, captain Dinesh Karthik led from the front and helped Kolkata post 175 on board. While KKR almost had the match in their hands, steady innings from RR all-rounder Riyan Parag helped his team not only win the match but also stay alive in the tournament.

While MS Dhoni-led Chennai Super Kings continue to lead the points table with 16 points, they are followed by Delhi Capitals on the number two position with 14 points. Mumbai Indians are on the number three position with 12 points. They are followed by Sunrisers Hyderabad on number four position with 10 points. Kings XI Punjab is on the fifth position with 10 points. Kolkata Knight Riders are on the sixth position with 8 points. With their win over KKR on Thursday, the Rajasthan Royals have moved from bottom position to the seventh position with 8 points followed by Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore on the eighth position with 8 points.

Sunrisers Hyderabad’s David Warner continues his domination on the orange cap/ The left-handed Australian national has scored 574 runs so far in the tournament with an average of 71.75. He is followed by Jonny Bairstow on the second position with 445 runs with an average of 55.62.

Delhi Capitals Kagiso Rabada currently owns the purple cap in the league. Rabada’s exploits with the ball have helped DP on the second position as the fast bowler has bagged 23 wickets so far. Rabada is followed by CSK’s Imran Tahir on the second position with 16 wickets.