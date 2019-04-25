IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the KXIP vs RCB match

Abhishek Singh April 25 2019, 7.43 pm April 25 2019, 7.43 pm

The Indian Premier League is in an interesting phase as with each match, we see the IPL points table getting changed. In the last match which was played between Virat Kohli’s Royal Challengers Bangalore and Ravichandran Ashwin’s Kings XI Punjab, everyone expected KXIP to defeat RCB, the bottom-placed team and grab an easy 2 points. But RCB surprised KXIP and defeated them by 17 runs to register their fourth straight win in the tournament. With this win, RCB has moved from the bottom and are above Rajasthan Royals. RCB’s Mr Dependent, AB de Villiers, finally clicked with his bat and made an unbeaten 82 off 44 balls to help make 202 runs against KXIP.

While the MS Dhoni led Chennai Super Kings have maintained their dominance in the IPL points table as they are the number one team with 16 points. They are followed by Delhi Capitals on the second position with 14 points and Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians on the third position with 12 points. Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders have had back to back losses in their previous encounters and it has affected their rankings drastically. While SRH is currently on the fourth position with 10 points followed by KXIP on the fifth position with 10 points. KKR is on the sixth position with 8 points. With their last match win against KXIP, RCB won their fourth match and also rose up in the points table and is currently in the seventh position with 8 points followed by Rajasthan Royals on the eighth position with 6 points.

Australian cricketer David Warner, who is in a very good form in this season, is leading the batting chart with 574 runs so far with an average of 71.75 at a strike rate of 146.05, David is on top. He is followed by his SRH teammate Jonny Bairstow who has scored 445 runs so far.

Delhi Capital’s Kagiso Rabada continues to lead the bowler’s chart. With 23 wickets from 11 innings, Rabada is on top followed by CSK’s Imran Tahir with 16 wickets.