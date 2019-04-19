Debanu Das April 19 2019, 4.54 pm April 19 2019, 4.54 pm

Another match and another shake-up on the Indian Premier League points table. On April 18, Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 40 runs to improve their position on the points table. While Mumbai Indians put up an all-round performance, Delhi Capitals failed to put up a decent fight. Besides the poor bowling, DC also had a sub-par batting. Once their top order collapsed, they failed to recover. The new points table after that match is as below.

Chennai Super Kings are right at the top with 14 points in nine matches. Following them at the second position is Mumbai Indians with 12 points in nine matches. Mumbai knocked Delhi Capitals off their perch and pushed them to the third position. DC now has 10 points in nine matches. Kings XI Punjab follows them at the fourth spot with 10 points in nine matches. At the fifth spot is Sunrisers Hyderabad with eight points in as many matches.

IPL 2019 Points Table Updated team standings after the MI v DC match

Right after SRH is Kolkata Knight Riders with eight points in eight matches. KKR lags behind SRH with due to a poorer net run rate. However, they have a chance to improve their position on the table as they face Royal Challengers Bangalore on April 19. Bringing up the rear are Rajasthan Royals and RCB. Royals have four points in eight matches. The chances of them qualifying for the playoffs are quite slim at this point. Finally, we have Royal Challengers at the bottom of the list with two points. They’ve played a total of eight games and their only victory was against KXIP.

RCB has a chance to better their scores at their encounter against KKR. The latter has been in a rough patch in the past couple of days and their hero Andre Russell has reportedly injured his neck. Of course, RCB themselves are off-colour at the moment. Hopefully, the inclusion of Dale Steyn can help turn their fortunes.