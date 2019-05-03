IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after the MI vs SRH match

Debanu Das May 03 2019, 4.53 pm May 03 2019, 4.53 pm

Over 50 Indian Premier League matches have been played and finally, we have the playoffs shaping up. As of May 3, we have three teams qualifying for the playoffs. Chennai Super Kings and Delhi Capitals have been there for a while, and the newcomer is Mumbai Indians. MI beat Sunrisers Hyderabad to secure their spot. However, SRH is not out of the game yet. They still have a match to play and can cement their spot as well.

CSK leads the pack with 18 points in 13 games. They’re followed by MI with 16 points in 13 games. DC slipped to the third spot after MI beat SRH on May 2, and also have 16 points from 13 matches. They’re behind MI due to low net run rate. Forming the fourth position is SRH with 12 points in 13 matches. Rajasthan Royals form the fifth spot with 11 points in 13 matches. RR’s last match yielded no results and the points were shared between them and Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings after MI vs SRH match

Kolkata Knight Riders are at number six with 10 points in 12 matches. KKR still have a chance to qualify if they win their remaining matches. They will be facing the Kings XI Punjab, placed at seven on May 3. KXIP have played 12 matches and accumulated 10 points, with a net run rate that is lower than the team above.

Finally, we have RCB at the bottom, in what could be their worst ever IPL campaign. They’ve got 9 points from their 13 games and are the first team to officially be out of the playoffs. As for the players, we have David Warner of SRH in the top of the run-scorers list, with 692 runs. Kagiso Rabada of DC tops the wicket-takers list with 25 wickets to his name.