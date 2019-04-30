Debanu Das April 30 2019, 6.50 pm April 30 2019, 6.50 pm

We are done with 48 matches in the Indian Premier League 2019 and are slowly, and sadly, moving to the end of the tournament. With the World Cup just around the corner, some of the international players are gradually leaving the tournament, making things all the more interesting. The playoffs are just a couple of days away and on April 29, Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Kings XI Punjab by 45 runs to notch another win.

Following that match, we have Delhi Capitals on top of the points table with 16 points in 12 games. They are followed by the defending champions Chennai Super Kings, with 16 points in 12 matches. DC’s better net run rate puts them ahead of CSK. Mumbai Indians for the third spot with 14 points in 12 matches. In the fourth spot in Sunrisers Hyderabad with 12 points in 12 games. Following them is Kolkata Knight Riders with 10 points in 12 matches. Kings XI Punjab form the sixth spot with a similar score as the team above. However, a poorer net run rate forces them to stay behind KKR. Rajasthan Royals are on the seventh spot with 10 points in 12 matches.

IPL 2019 Points Table: Updated team standings following the SRH vs KXIP match

At the bottom of the table, we have Royal Challengers Bangalore with 8 points in 12 matches. Of the eight teams that are playing the IPL, only two have qualified for a spot on the playoffs. Chennai are Delhi are crown jewels right now. The top four teams will be eligible to play for the semi-finals.

The Purple Cap holder is currently David Warner, who recently returned to Australia. Warner has 692 runs to his name and is followed by KL Rahul with 520 runs. The Orange Cap holder is Kagiso Rabada of Delhi Capitals, with 25 wickets. He’s followed by Imran Tahir with 17 wickets.