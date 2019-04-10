IPL 2019: Preity Zinta flaunts her Pashto skills with Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Debanu Das April 10 2019, 4.22 pm April 10 2019, 4.22 pm

Bollywood star and owner of Kings XI Punjab Preity Zinta recently showcased her Pashto skills in a video with Mujeeb Ur Rahman. The Afghan cricketer has been quite a selection for Kings XI, picking up three wickets in three matches. In this viral video, Mujeeb Ur Rahman is in the team bus and Preity Zinta pops up from behind his seat. The duo speaks in Pashto, thanking each other and though we don’t speak that language, a few helpful comments translated the language.

The video looks very cute and Preity’s smile won several fans on Twitter. Preity asked her fans to figure out what they’ve been saying and it seems like some of them have figured it out. The video was shot when the team was returning to the hotel after their last match in Punjab – the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, which the home team won. In the video, Preity praised Mujeeb for his bowling, before settling down on her seat again.

Pretty: Manana Manana Mujeeb



Means Thank thanks Mujeeb

Mujeeb:Dera manana ta na hm.



Means Thank you 2



Pretty:Sanga ye?



Means How r u?

Mujeeb:khi ym Taso sange ye?



Means im fin and how r u? — l--l@rööñ ھمدرد (@HaroonHumdard4) April 10, 2019

Mujeeb had joined Kings XI in 2018 and played 11 matches that year, picking up 14 wickets. He was very efficient in choking the run flow, giving away only 289 runs in 248 deliveries. This year, he has been slightly expensive, with 101 runs in 72 deliveries. However, Rahman’s only played three matches so there’s plenty of room left for him to exploit.

Jado vi practice di gal aandi hain, sadde shers poore jor shor naal akhade vich utar de hain. 💪



Snaps from last night's training at the Wankhede Stadium 👇#SaddaPunjab #MIvKXIP pic.twitter.com/5MdvifOQlg — Kings XI Punjab (@lionsdenkxip) April 10, 2019

This isn’t the first time that Preity enjoyed mingling with her players. A couple of days back, Punjab won a thriller against Delhi Capitals. Sam Curran was the star of the match and when Preity met him on the pitch, the duo grooved to a bit of Bhangra.

Kings XI Punjab will be taking on Mumbai Indians on April 10. Mumbai will look forward to making use of the home advantage since the game will be at the Wankhede.