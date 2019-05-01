IPL 2019: RCB’s campaign is officially over as the rain plays spoilsport

Debanu Das May 01 2019, 12.43 am May 01 2019, 12.43 am

To call this match a disappointing day is an understatement. Thanks to the rain, what could’ve been a cracking match, ended up being reduced to five overs per side. One inning got to be played, while the other was stopped short. The match was finally abandoned with the points being shared. Rajasthan Royals won the toss and elected to bowl first. Royal Challengers Bangalore started off in a flurry but lost wickets regularly. They ended with 62/7 in 5 overs. RR ended with 41 runs before the rain messed things up.

RCB sent in Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers to open their innings and they started things off in style. Virat began the innings with a six and was aggressive throughout. However, the fun was short lived as Shreyas Gopal scored a hattrick, dismissing Kohli (25), ABD (10) and Marcus Stoinis in a jiffy. Heinrich Klaasen (6) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (6) failed to keep going as Oshane Thomas and Riyan Parag dismissed them. Parthiv Patel (8) who usually opens the innings, entered late in the game and failed to move to double digits as Jaydev Unadkat removed him. Pawan Negi (4) was the last man to be dismissed. Thomas picked his wicket. Navdeep Saini and Umesh Yadav remain no out as RCB ended their innings.

It simply wasn't RCB's night. Nor their tournament.

Another shower proved to be the final nail in the coffin as the match between #RCBvRR is called off.#VIVOIPL pic.twitter.com/iN9EbkaLdM — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) April 30, 2019

RR sent in Sanju Samson (28) and Liam Livingstone (11) to open the innings. The duo tried their best to bring the team as close as possible. However, the rain gods have a sick sense of humour as the heavens opened up at the closing stages of the game. The matched had to be abandoned, and the points, shared.

With no result coming out of this match, RCB’s IPL campaign is officially over as they have no hopes of qualifying for the playoffs. RR still have a chance if they win their next match, and if other match results go their way.