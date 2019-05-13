IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma turns Gully Boy to celebrate Mumbai Indian's victory, watch video

Nikita Thakkar May 13 2019, 6.00 pm May 13 2019, 6.00 pm

Expected the unexpected when it comes to the Indian Premier League. The latest season of this cricketing gala served just that! The team that appeared to be the Baahubali of IPL 2019 since the beginning, Chennai Super Kings, met an unexpected death at the hands of Mumbai Indians. CSK led by Mahendra Singh Dhoni put up a great show but MI was just a little better! Taking the trophy home, the team was obviously on cloud nine. And let's say, the captain of Mumbai Indians, Rohit Sharma, thoroughly enjoyed this win at the after party.

We stumbled upon a video shared by the official Twitter handle of Mumbai Indians in which we see Rohit rapping and singing a Gully Boy number. He can be seen rapping the lines of Asli Hip Hop song with so much power. Giving him company is Yuvraj Singh. Now that's a cool captain!

Watch the video below:

Yesterday's victory marked Mumbai Indians' fourth win in the history of IPL. It was all the more special for the captain as it was his first win after the birth of his baby girl Samaira. On the pitch, we could see the daddy-daughter love as he played with Samaira.

Check out the picture here:

Now, we are all looking forward to the World Cup. Hopes are running high on team India who last won the World Cup in 2011. After eight years, we want the trophy to come back home.

Go team India.