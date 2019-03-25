IPL 2019: Rohit Sharma’s daughter Samaira receives a special jersey from Mumbai Indians

Mumbai Indians may have started their Indian Premier League campaign with a punch to their face, but the team can’t complain about lack of support. Along with the sea of blue jerseys at the Wankhede stadium, Rohit Sharma’s team found the biggest support from the smallest member of their fanbase. The team shared on twitter a small jersey designed specifically for the biggest Mumbai Indians fan. The proud owner of the pint-sized jersey is none other than Samaira, the daughter of MI captain Rohit and his wife Ritika Sajdeh.

Samaira has been getting a lot of social media attention of late. On March 23, Ritika shared a video on Instagram and it drove their fans crazy. The video showed papa Rohit rapping a track from Gully Boy while holding up Samaira. The kiddo listened intently while her daddy showed off his skills. Samaira’s attention to her daddy probably left Ritika feeling a bit jealous. She commented that she tried making Samaira listen to Mozart but the little girl is digging Gully Boy raps songs!

Rohit and Ritika welcomed Samaira to their lives on December 30 in 2018. When Mumbai Indians took on Delhi Capitals last night, Rohit Sharma was in deep in action on the field while Ritika was pictured with Samaira in the gallery observing the match.

The Rohit Sharma-led Mumbai Indians hosted Delhi Capitals on March 24. Delhi put up 213 runs in 20 overs with Rishabh Pant top scoring at 78. In reply, Mumbai managed 176 runs with Yuvraj Singh top scoring at 53. Mumbai put up a fight but it was not enough. Regular wickets helped Delhi route their opposition. Rohit will be next seen in action when MI take on Royal Challengers on March 28.