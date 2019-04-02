IPL 2019: Sam Curran breaks into Bhangra with Preity Zinta after Kings XI Punjab's win

Rushabh Dhruv April 02 2019, 1.33 pm April 02 2019, 1.33 pm

Monday's IPL match wasn’t the highest scoring match of the tournament. However, after 40 overs of cricket, we had a winner in Kings XI Punjab. Winning the toss, Delhi Capitals elected to bowl first. Kings XI Punjab, led by Ravichandran Ashwin, scored 166 runs in 20 overs. Sam Curran was the star of the day, picking up four for eleven. Punjab was clearly the better team and won against Delhi by 14 runs. It was surprising to see the sudden counter-attack from Punjab since Delhi had the upper hand in the match. Sam Curran turned out to be the outstanding star of the match. Eventually, he took 4 wickets in less than three overs, giving away only eleven.

Well, Punjab won the match so celebrations toh banta hai. Not on a grand scale though but fans did saw a glimpse of celebration on the pitch. After the match seems like Sam Curran was in a mood for some desi dance and the time he saw Preity Zinta ( KXIP team owner) on the field, Curran broke into bhangra moves. The Bollywood actress also did not shy away and instead shook a leg with Curran. Yes, ekdum Punjabi style! Have a look:

After the cricket match, Curran said that he didn't know that he had taken a hat-trick. "I didn't really know (about the hat-trick). The crowd got really loud, I couldn't hear myself. Ash told me what to do. Ryan Harris was standing at the third man region. Against the local batters, I had to ask our players, "Where does he hit?". Shami got two amazing overs in the end which helped," Curran said.

Curran did not stop there as he was all praise for his team and expressed that he has worked hard on his batting as well."Great win for the guys. I tried to put a performance for my team. Luckily enough, we scraped to 166, all the six bowlers were excellent. I have worked a lot on my batting over the last few months. I like to work hard on my batting, bowling and fielding. I have opened in school cricket, but think this was the first time in professional cricket. Hopefully, we keep winning games," Curran added.