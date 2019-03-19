IPL 2019 Schedule: Complete date and time of all matches released

After weeks of waiting, the Board of Control for Cricket in India has finally released the full schedule of the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League. The IPL schedule for the playoffs, however, will be announced later. This year’s tournament will feature eight teams and each of them will play seven matches at their home grounds. The IPL match schedules have taken into account afternoon and evening matches, weekend matches and even travel.

Previously only the first two weeks of the schedule was released. The BCCI waited for the announcement of the 2019 Lok Sabha election dates to be released before finally announcing all the IPL fixtures. The first match will feature defending champions Chennai Super Kings taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 23. The match will take place in Chennai. As per the new schedule, the final league match will be on May 5. That fixture has two matches scheduled – Kings XI Punjab versus Chennai Super Kings in Mohali, and Kolkata Knight Riders taking on Mumbai Indians later in the day.

The schedule for this year’s IPL has been released in parts by the BCCI. It was initially announced that the first 17 matches will be played between March 23 and April 5 across the eight stadiums of the franchises. Every team was assigned a minimum of two home and two away matches. Only Delhi Capitals could boast of three home matches.

The IPL’s schedule is hectic. With the final league match beginning on May 5, it goes without saying that the knockoffs will begin a day or two after that. That would mean the entire event could possibly wrap up by the second week of May. The ICC World Cup 2019 begins on May 30. That’ll leave a little of three weeks’ time for the players to prepare for the biggest event in cricket.