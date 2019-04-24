IPL 2019: Shane Watson has a moment with his son and it is winning hearts

Darshana Devi April 24 2019, 12.29 am April 24 2019, 12.29 am

With the IPL 2019 in full carnival mode, the nation just can’t stop obsessing over it. It's only expected given that cricket is that one sport that India is indescribably passionate about. Just a few days back, Imran Tahir’s son Gibran and Shane Watson’s son William broke the internet by recreating their dads’ on-field moments in their hotel corridor. Now, a father son-moment between Watson and his kid is something that the internet seems to be unable to stop talking about.

In Tuesday’s match, held between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad, fans of Watson were pretty disappointed as he couldn’t score a century. However, his special moment with his kid won millions of hearts. Immediately after the match, the player blew a flying kiss to his munchkin while the latter stood with the audience showing his beloved daddy a thumbs up. The heartwarming moment was captured on camera and was posted on the official Twitter page of CSK and it stormed the internet in a few seconds.

Take a look at the aww-dorable moment between Watson and Jr. Watson here.

— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) April 23, 2019

Watson was also honoured with the Man Of The Match tag on Tuesday’s match because of his excellent performance.

CSK beat SH by six wickets and have now climbed back to the top of the IPL table. They have now replaced Delhi Capitals. SH, on the other hand, are now at fourth position with ten points in ten matches. CSK, on the other hand, is sitting critic with sixteen points in eleven matches.