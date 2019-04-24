IPL 2019: Shane Watson’s son reveals his second favourite high-five buddy

Divya Ramnani April 24 2019, 5.40 pm April 24 2019, 5.40 pm

Indian cricketer and former skipper, MS Dhoni, is everyone’s favourite and that also includes the kids. Well, when off-field, we have always witnessed his fun-loving camaraderie with baby girl Ziva Dhoni. But the cricketer is no short of some good young company when he is on the field, be in the middle of a match or after it. The recent IPL tournament that took place between Chennai Super Kings and Sunrisers Hyderabad was full of twist and turns, but the boys in yellow managed to ace this one. However, the highlight of the day was Dhoni bonding with Shane Watson’s son William.

In a video shared by the official IPL account, we came across Jr. Watson’s favourite high-five buddy, apart from his daddy of course, and, much to our delight, he is a huge MS Dhoni fan. In the clip, when papa Watson asked him that does he have any other favourite player, who gives him high-five all the time, to which a little Watson replied, “Dhoni.” He was further asked if Dhoni hit any sixes and he stated, “All the time.” Such a fanboy, we tell you and who doesn’t love Dhoni?

Watch the video of Jr. Shane Watson here:

On the same day, a super-happy MSD was visibly in high spirits after defeating the Hyderabad boys. In another video, we could see an excited Dhoni joining Jr. Watson Jr. Parasakthi Express as they were playing around on the field. No doubt, MS Dhoni has always been comfortable around kids.

Watch the video of MS Dhoni here:

Meanwhile, the boys in yellow emerged victorious by a glorious six wickets, which has bought them back on the top of the points table with 16 points in 11 matches. They have replaced the Delhi Capitals.