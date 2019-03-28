image
Thursday, March 28th 2019
English
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Cricket
IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan is an inspiration to Lockie Ferguson, means the twirl to him

Cricket

IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan is an inspiration to Lockie Ferguson, means the twirl to him

Ferguson was part of KKR’s squad in both their victories.

back
cricketDelhi CapitalsIndian Premier League 2019IPL 2019Kolkata Knight RidersLockie FergusonNew Zealand CricketShikhar Dhawansports
nextIPL 2019 Live Cricket Score, RCB vs MI: Yuvraj Singh departs after a brief cameo

within