IPL 2019: Shikhar Dhawan is an inspiration to Lockie Ferguson, means the twirl to him

The Indian Premier League is more than just a competition of bats and balls. There’s a lot that happens during the tournament that is not related to the game but keeps the fans entertained. One of those includes Lockie Ferguson’s curly moustache. The New Zealand player sports a twirled moustache and it has caught the attention of many. During the recent clash between Kolkata Knight Riders and Kings XI Punjab, Lockie was the topic of discussion among the commentators who praised his look.

The twirled moustache was once a trademark of Shikhar Dhawan, but he’s since ditched it. However, Lockie wants Gabbar to get that moustache back. In a post-match chat, Ferguson said: "I have a moustache for a year or two but just this year I have started twirling the moustache to make sure it stays that way while I am playing. It is difficult to keep it up in sweaty weather conditions but I am happy that it lasts all day. Well, cricket has had a great history of great moustaches, upper lip fashion as we call it, and probably one of the national heroes I look up to is Shikhar Dhawan.”

Ferguson was part of KKR’s squad in both their victories. He reckons that his teammate Sunil Narine and Sunrisers Hyderabad bowler Trent Boult would look good with a moustache like his own.

“When he (Dhawan) was touring out New Zealand I was a big fan of his and hope he grows his moustache soon. I will encourage him to grow back his moustache when I play with Delhi Capitals next," said the pacer. Kolkata Knight Riders will be next seen in action on March 30 at an away game against Delhi Capitals. The match will be played at the Feroz Shah Kotla.