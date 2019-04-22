IPL 2019: Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant burn the calories at an intense workout session

Debanu Das April 22 2019, 8.05 pm April 22 2019, 8.05 pm

Delhi Capitals is hard in the fray to get to the top of the IPL table and their players are giving it all to make that a reality. Currently placed at number three with 12 points in 10 games, Delhi is looking pretty good. They have a few niggles to sort out no doubt, but with captain Shreyas Iyer setting an example, and the young Rishabh Pant following suit, things might start to look better soon.

Delhi Capitals shared a video of an intense workout session carried out by Pant and Iyer. From deadlifts to pull-ups, the men didn’t skimp on anything. There was a session on spot running, burpees and even throwing a basketball across the room with their feet! A whole lot of other workouts were also in store of the duo – such as long jumps. We’re not sure if this was a HIIT session or a full-blown workout. Whatever it was, it looked quite challenging and not something the average person would want to do on a Monday.

Shreyas is already an established member of DC, having joined the side in 2017. The Mumbai-born cricketer score 327 runs this year with a high score of 67. Rishabh is already a sensation in Indian cricket. His aggressive batting gained a lot of attention in some of India’s recent matches. His performance in the 2019 IPL has not been very impressive though, with only 258 runs coming from 10 matches. The wicketkeeper-batsman is currently being mentored by the likes of Ricky Ponting and Sourav Ganguly during his stint with DC.

DC has a chance to topple Chennai Super Kings from their top spot on the points table. On April 22, the side will be facing Rajasthan Royals for their 11match. RR at number seven with six points in 10 games. With Royal Challengers Bangalore playing catch up with them, the new captain Steve Smith will want to make sure his side doesn’t end at the bottom.