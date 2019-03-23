IPL 2019 Special: Celeb physiotherapist Vaibhav Daga is all praises for Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer

Cricket has always had a special place in our hearts and with newer formats coming into the picture, the game has only become more interesting. One such addition is the Indian Premier League (IPL), which was introduced in the year 2008. The latest edition of IPL is back to rule our television screens, with its first match being aired on Saturday. But, before the big night, we had a chat with Vaibhav Daga, the former physiotherapist of team Delhi Daredevils, now known as Delhi Capitals.

Vaibhav, who was associated with the team for around three to four seasons, gave us an insight into the players’ workout regime, diet plans and other important confessions in regard to their lifestyle. In short, we came to know about the kind of preparations that go into the game. Upon being quizzed about his favourite player from the team, Vaibhav revealed that Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant have been some of the most impressive players during his stint with the team. He further added that both Shreyas and Rishabh have always been in their top forms on the field and fitness.

Vaibhav said, “I was very impressed with Shreyas Iyer and Rishabh Pant, both of them have been associated with me for a very long time. Shreyas is one of the brilliant fielders, a good batsman and he knows his fitness requirements. Similarly, Rishabh is a growing star. These two boys were pretty impressive and never overdid anything.”