IPL 2019: Stats that will make you say Howzzat!

It was back in 1977 when an Australian media tycoon Kerry Packer had come up with the idea of bringing cricketers from different nations so that they can play together. He called his concept as ‘World Series Cricket'. However, it was banned by the cricketing boards. Fast forward 31 years, the Indian board came up with a competition that more or less celebrates a similar spirit. The Indian Premier League (IPL) was launched in the year 2008, and within no time, it became one of the most watched tournaments in the history of India.

Back in the time, when all the avid cricket-enthusiasts were all glued up to their screens for around 10 hours for World Cups, OIDs and T20s, the concept of IPL came in as something fresh and extremely crisp. Also, roping some big international names for our in-house teams wasn’t really a bad idea. Well, IPL bought in the interest of people - who are otherwise not into cricket, opened doors for big revenues, provided a huge platform to all the budding cricketers, and so many other advantages. It won’t be wrong to say that the idea of Indian Premier League changed the entire dynamics of the Indian cricket, and how!

Talking about the teams, IPL comprises of some of the best combinations and people across various cities have formed a heartfelt connection with teams that ‘represent’ their cities. Mumbai Indians, Kolkata Knight Riders, Delhi Capitals, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Kings XI Punjab, Royal Challengers Bangalore and Rajasthan Royals. With the 2019 edition of IPL being around the corner, we present you some of the most interesting stats about that game, which will blow your mind. Yes, quite literally.

#1 - The total number of IPL matches played so far are 704.

#2- The total number of players for IPL 2019 are 351.

#3- While Dhoni’s Chennai Super Kings is one of the strongest teams in IPL, it is, however, Mumbai Indians that has the most number of trophy wins. They have managed to bag the IPL trophy thrice in 2013, 2015 and 2017. Interesting digits, right? The record is followed by Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders, who have managed to win the IPL champion titles twice each.

#4 - The highest paid player of IPL 2019 is Virat Kohli, whose salary is whopping 17 crores. Followed by MS Dhoni, Rohit Sharma and Rishabh Pant (15). The most expensive international player in Ben Stokes with a salary of Rs 12 crores.

#5 - Cricketer Parthiv Patel has played under six different franchises. The most by any player, as of now.

#6 - Unfortunately, Virat Kohli’s Royal Challenger Bangalore has not won a single trophy, ever since IPL has begun. Sad, but true.

#7 - The broadcasting rights of IPL 2018 were sold for a whopping Rs 16347.5 crores to the Star India Network.

#8 - Harbhajan Singh has bowled the highest number of dot balls in the history of IPL. He has bowled around 1128 dot balls in 149 matches. WOW!

#9 - Karn Sharma was one lucky chap. The lad played for different teams, three out of which won for three consecutive years. In 2016 – Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2017 – Mumbai Indians and 2018 – Chennai Super Kings. Whoa!

View this post on Instagram Grateful 🙏🙏 A post shared by KARN SHARMA (@karnsharma03) on Jun 5, 2018 at 1:09am PDT

#10 - Sachin Tendulkar, Sunil Narine and Virat Kohli are the only Indian players to have won the title of the valuable player award in the history of IPL.

#11 - The record of the highest amount of runs belongs to Chennai Super Kings’ Suresh Raina. He has scored 4985 runs so far.

#12 - KL Rahul owns the record of fastest 50 (in 14 balls) and Chris Gayle holds the record of fastest 100 (in 30 balls) in IPL. He also holds the record for winning the man of the match award for the most number of times (20).

#13 - The record of highest number of sixes is owned by Chris Gayle. Throughout his entire career in IPL, he has scored a huge 292 sixes so far, followed by AB de Villiers and MS Dhoni.

#14 - Aaron Finch was the first international player, who played under 6 IPL franchises like Rajasthan Royals, Delhi Daredevils, Pune Warriors, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Mumbai Indians and Gujrat Lions.

We now wait for some interesting stats in the upcoming IPL that commences on March 23, 2019. The first match will be held between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bangalore. Whose side are you on?