IPL 2019: Sunil Gavaskar improvises to match Kevin Pietersen’s height

When it comes to producing television content, a lot goes on behind the scenes. While the rest of the world enjoys a glitch-free broadcast, the anchors often take extraordinary measures to appear perfect. For instance, take this behind-the-scenes pic. Former England cricketer Kevin Pietersen shared a picture of himself and the legendary Sunil Gavaskar getting ready for a chat. While the cameras picked up Sunny and KP looking perfect, there was a lot going on that the world had no clue about.

Kevin Petersen is one of the taller cricketers with a height of 1.93 meters. Meanwhile, Sunny G has a height of 1.65 meters. You can see the problem, right? When you’re trying to put KP and Sunny in the same frame, the height difference might result in someone being cropped out. Guess what Sunny did. The Little Master found a trunk meant for some sort of equipment and stood on it gain height! KP assured his fans that it happened on air. “Sunny is a legend!’ he tweeted.

Sunny Is A Legend! 😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/H0sxEx23PS — Kevin Pietersen🦏 (@KP24) March 26, 2019

Both Gavaskar and Pietersen are associated with the Indian Premier League as commentators. The picture shared by Pietersen is from one of the mid-match analysis shows. In their heydays, both men were among the best batsmen of their respective countries. KP played for England between 2004 and 2014. Playing 104 Test matches, he’s amassed 8181 runs. In ODIs, he’s got 4440 runs in 136 matches. As for Gavaskar, he’s played 125 Tests and has over ten thousand runs to his name.

You can catch both these legends in action as they don the commentator’s hat during the IPL. On March 28, Royal Challengers Bangalore will host Mumbai Indians as both teams look for their first victory in the IPL. RCB is at number six on the points table while MI is at the bottom.