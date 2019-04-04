IPL 2019: Sunrisers Hyderabad may not be on top of the pool, but they are certainly in it

Debanu Das April 04 2019, 6.20 pm April 04 2019, 6.20 pm

It was a big upset on April 3 when Mumbai Indians staged a victory over their rivals, Chennai Super Kings. The points table saw big changes and on April 4, we are set to witness some more changes. Sunrisers Hyderabad are set to take on Delhi Capitals at the latter’s home turf. We all know that Delhi is blisteringly hot and thanks to that, the players need to cool off with cold showers, or in SRH’s case, in a pool.

SRH may not be on top of the IPL pool, but the boys in orange and black certainly know how to have fun and get some exercise as well. The Orange Army had a fun time playing a game of pool volleyball after reaching Delhi for their next game. Of course, there were also some net sessions in place to get the players used to the famous Delhi heat. Jonny Bairstow was at a practice session in a sleeveless sweatshirt and a pair of shorts. Rashid Khan found some time to hone his batting skills and was photographed holding his two bats like swords. A team meeting at the practice grounds also ensued, ensuring that the lads have fun but also don’t lose their heads when the Capitals charge.

Meanwhile, April 4 turns out to be the anniversary of David Warner and his wife Candy Warner. The couple has been married for four years. David shared a post on Instagram wishing Candy on their big day.

The Capitals are looking for a comeback after being defeated in the last match against Kings XI Punjab. SRH, on the other hand, are fresh off their remarkable victory over Royal Challengers Bangalore, beating them by a massive 118 runs. Sunrisers have a very strong batting lineup, scoring two 200 plus totals in two games. The likes of Warner, Williamson, Vijay Shankar and Martin Guptill form a formidable batting unit.